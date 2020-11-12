Sections
Will try to fulfil public expectations, says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on by-poll win

The Chief Minister said this after the virtual launch of ‘Roadmap to Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, 2023’ in Bhopal.

Updated: Nov 12, 2020, 15:47 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Deepali Sharma, Indore

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a crucial victory in the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning on 19 seats and trouncing the Congress that managed to secure just 9 seats. (ANI)

Recognising the resounding victory achieved in the by-elections, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday said that his government was bound to try and fulfil the public’s expectations without wasting any time.

“After attaining the historic mandate in by-elections, we are bound to try to fulfil the public’s expectations without wasting any time. To provide roads, electricity and water is the main focus of this roadmap. It’s our attempt in pursuing the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision of the Prime Minister,” Chouhan said.

The Chief Minister said this after the virtual launch of ‘Roadmap to Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, 2023’ in Bhopal, today. The event was attended by the Chief Executive Officer of the NITI Aayog, Amitabh Kant.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) registered a crucial victory in the fiercely contested Madhya Pradesh by-polls winning on 19 seats and trouncing the Congress that managed to secure just 9 seats.

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP secured a vote share of 49.5 per cent where Congress got 40.5 per cent votes.

Polling was held on November 3 on 28 seats. By-elections were necessitated on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.

