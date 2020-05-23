‘Will try to resume international flights before August’: Hardeep Puri

Aviation minister Hardeep Puri on Friday said that he will try to resume international passenger flights before August.

Just this week, the resumption of domestic flights was announced. The operations begin Monday.

“We will try to start good percentage of international passenger flights before August,” Hardeep Puri said during a Facebook Q&A session.

According to data by Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), domestic flights in the first phase will operate on all routes, taking off from a total of 35 origin cities and landing in 39 destination airports.

The government has fixed fare limits for next three months to ensure there is no overcharging by airlines in view of an expected rush of passengers and heightened demand for tickets, Puri said.