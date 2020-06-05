‘Will turn India into Italy’: Yogi Adityanath stings Rahul Gandhi over Covid-19 response

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday launched a sharp counter attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and sister Priyanka for their criticism of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, asserting that if the country listens to them on Covid-19, India will turn into Italy. “Let us be India,” the chief minister said in an interview with Hindustan editor-in-chief Shashi Shekhar.

Yogi Adtiyanath’s barb was a reference to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Italy in the early days of the pandemic. Italy was the first European country to be hit hard by coronavirus and was widely seen to have been caught off-guard. According to the World Health Organisation’s situation report, Italy has reported 2.33 lakh Covid-19 cases and over 33,000 deaths.

Also read| ‘An ugly joke’: CM Yogi Adityanath on Congress’ bus offer to ferry migrants

India, in contrast, has reported 2.26 lakh cases and 6,348 deaths.

In recent weeks, Rahul Gandhi has been hurling darts at the Bharatiya Janata Party governments at the Centre as well as Uttar Pradesh and has questioned the impact of the lockdown ordered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24 to defeat the virus. The lockdown did slow down the virus but it also brought the economy to a grinding halt and is expected to increase joblessness.