‘Will unlock India’s potential in space’: Minister as govt opens sector

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it. (Photo ANI)

The Union cabinet on Wednesday approved the creation of Indian National Space promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACE) to provide level playing field for private companies to use space infrastructure, in a decision which it calls “historic”.

The decision taken is in line with the long-term vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of transforming India and making the country self-reliant and technologically advanced.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will continue to play its role, the government emphasised, adding that the new organization will supplement it.

“It’ll guide the private industries in space activities through encouraging policies in a friendly regulatory environment,” said Jitendra Singh, minister of state for atomic energy & space.

The Public Sector Enterprise ‘New Space India Limited (NSIL)’ will endeavour to re-orient space activities from a ‘supply driven’ model to a ‘demand driven’ model, thereby ensuring optimum utilisation of space assets.

The minister added that the move will “unlock India’s potential in space sector”.

The government underscored that it will also hand-hold, promote and guide the private industries in space activities.

These reforms, the government anticipates, will allow ISRO to focus more on research and development activities, new technologies, exploration missions and human spaceflight programme.

Some of the planetary exploration missions will also be opened up to private sector through an ‘announcement of opportunity’ mechanism, the government added.

India is among a handful of countries with advanced capabilities in the space sector. With these reforms, the government hopes the sector will receive new energy and dynamism, to help the country leapfrog to the next stages of space activities.

The government is of the view that the space sector can play a major catalytic role in the technological advancement and expansion of the country’s industrial base. The proposed reforms will enhance the socio-economic use of space assets and activities, including through improved access to space assets, data and facilities.