Will UP face complete Covid-19 lockdown again? Here’s what state govt said

After giving its directions to the government, the bench slated the matter for next hearing on August 28. (HT Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government has rubbished reports of further lockdown for a fortnight due to recent spike in Covid-19 cases across the state.

“The news doing rounds on social media about a possible lockdown is untrue,” Additional Chief Secretary (Information) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said in a statement on Wednesday.

The government clarification came after an Allahabad High Court remark asking why it could not go for a fortnight-long lockdown in view of the increase in the number of coronavirus positive cases.

Taking a serious note of the spurt in Covid-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, the court observed that the measures being taken to curb the spread are not sufficient.

On Tuesday, a division bench of the high court, comprising Justices Siddhartha Varma and Ajit Kumar, had asked the state government whether it was ready for a fortnight-long lockdown in view of the spike in Covid-19 cases.

“We do not doubt government’s will but we are equally conscious that measures being taken are not enough and needed to be made more severe and stringent but of course, workable too at the same time,” the bench observed.

While issuing various directions to the state government, the bench, in one of its observations, also said, “When we have to balance between bread and butter and life, the latter has to prevail.”“Food is for life to survive and not vice-versa. We do not think that a lockdown for a fortnight would bring the economy of the state to such a halt that people would die of hunger,” the bench observed, apparently suggesting the government to impose another lockdown for a fortnight.

The bench directed Uttar Pradesh chief secretary to tell it if there was any plan of action to contain the infection when the economy was reopened after the nationwide lockdown and if it was ever implemented.

The court also asked the chief secretary if any action had been taken against district authorities who had not followed the plans, if there was any.The bench was hearing a public interest lawsuit seeking better facilities at quarantine centres.

It also asked the chief secretary to come up with a road map to tackle the spread of infection from now onwards by the next date of hearing.

After giving its directions to the government, the bench slated the matter for next hearing on August 28.

The court on several occasions during the hearing of the matter in past too had issued various directions to the government to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

(With inputs from PTI)