Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale

Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (A), has been a staunch supporter of the actress in the Kangana versus Shiv Sena episode.

Updated: Sep 10, 2020 20:41 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kangana Ranaut doesn’t intend to join politics, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said after meeting the actress at her Mumbai residence on Thursday. (Photo: Hindustan Times)

Union minister Ramdas Athawale on Thursday met Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at her Mumbai residence and said BJP or RPI will welcome her if she decides to join either of the parties. But Kangana said she has no interest in joining politics, Athawale clarified after his meeting.

“As long as Kangana is working in films, she has no intention of joining politics, but if she joins BJP or RPI, we will welcome her,” the minister said.

The meeting comes a day after Kangana’s Mumbai office was demolished by BMC.

Athawale, president of the Republican Party of India (A), has been a staunch supporter of the actress in the Kangana versus Shiv Sena episode. After Shiv Sena MP sanjay Raut had reportedly asked Kangana Ranaut not to return to Mumbai as she compared the city to Pakistan-ocupied-Kashmir, Athawale said his workers will provide Kangana protection.



On Monday, the Centre provided Y-plus category security to the actress. On Wednesday, Kangana reached Mumbai, the day on which the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation carried out a demolition drive at her office, claiming that substantial changes have been made to the sanctioned plan of the premises owned by the actress. The Bombay High Court, on Thursday, stayed the demolition drive.

The actor is in Mumbai for a short visit and hence has been exempted from the quarantine rules. She is scheduled to leave Mumbai on September 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Excellent discussions’: MEA on meeting between Jaishankar and Russian foreign minister
Sep 10, 2020 20:18 IST
AstraZeneca still aiming for Covid-19 vaccine by year-end, CEO says
Sep 10, 2020 20:25 IST
Pakistan main force behind drive to create ‘so-called Khalistan’: Canadian think tank
Sep 10, 2020 18:23 IST
On India’s stage, the theatre of the absurd, writes Rajdeep Sardesai
Sep 10, 2020 19:09 IST

latest news

Cache of arms recovered in Kashmir’s Baramulla, 2 JeM terrorists arrested in Kupwara
Sep 10, 2020 20:28 IST
Family spots ‘weird’ sea creatures on beach, they’re worth over Rs 47 lakh
Sep 10, 2020 20:22 IST
Hard works starts now for new-look Chelsea, says Lampard
Sep 10, 2020 20:21 IST
Will welcome Kangana if she joins BJP or RPI, says Ramdas Athawale
Sep 10, 2020 20:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.