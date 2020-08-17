Will work with India to enhance trust: China

Beijing China is ready to work with India to enhance mutual trust and properly manage differences, the Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday, adding that the “right path” ahead for the two sides is to respect each other.

The foreign ministry was reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech, wherein he talked of strengthening the Indian armed forces and said the country’s territorial integrity was supreme.

Modi had referred to the June 15 clash between Indian and Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) without naming China and said that “whoever tried to threaten the sovereignty of our country right from the LOC {Line of Control with Pakistan} to the LAC, the army [and] our brave soldiers have given a befitting reply”.

Noting that the whole country is devoted to protecting India’s sovereignty, Modi had said: “The world has seen what our brave soldiers can do in Ladakh, what the country can do to defend its resolve.”

Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the clash and China has acknowledged it suffered casualties, but without specifying numbers.

Asked to comment on Modi’s speech, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said: “We have noted Prime Minister Modi’s speech. We are close neighbours, we are all emerging countries with over one billion people.

“So the sound development of bilateral ties not only serves the interest of the two peoples but also stability, peace, prosperity of the region and the whole world. The right path for the two sides is to respect and support each other as this serves our long-term interests,” Zhao told a regular news briefing.

He added, “So, China stands ready to work with India to enhance our political mutual trust, properly manage our differences, step up practical cooperation and safeguard the long-term development of bilateral ties.”

There was no immediate response from Indian officials to the Chinese spokesperson’s remarks.

Modi’s speech was also analysed by Chinese state-run media, which said it was important, in China’s context, to follow what he does next.

“After the latest round of senior military-level talks between Beijing and New Delhi on August 8, India hasn’t shown any sign of changing its stance. At the same time, China has also held its ground,” Zhao Gancheng, a research fellow at Shanghai Institute for International Studies, told the tabloid Global Times.

“As the two countries are still at a stalemate over key issues, Modi’s real intentions will likely be revealed in his next moves,” Zhao said.

Referring to Modi’s speech, Zhao said it could be explained from two perspectives:

“One is that Modi has become tougher and put on a combative look. The other explanation is that the Indian government thought it had done enough by demonstrating its attitude toward China. Therefore, what Modi said in his Independence Day speech is not very important – but what he will do next is.”