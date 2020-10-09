Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Will you get refund if your flight ticket was booked by an agent? FAQ answered

Will you get refund if your flight ticket was booked by an agent? FAQ answered

Credit shell can be transferred, the DGCA has ruled.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 15:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Private airlines will have to abide by the DGCA refund norms regarding tickets which have been cancelled owing to lockdown. (PTI)

The lockdown period between March and May saw a huge number of flight tickets getting cancelled. Even after domestic flights resumed operations on May 25, tickets got cancelled at the last minute owing to several reasons, including state-imposed restrictions. Passengers complained of arbitrary refund policies of the private airlines and after the issue reached the Supreme Court, a uniform refund policy has come into force, which all private airlines have to abide by.

Here are some frequently asked questions about the new air ticket refund policy:

1. I booked a ticket before lockdown. My airline offered me credit shell. Will I get cash refund now?

No, if the airline has already offered credit shell, there will be no change now. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation has allowed airlines to offer credit shell against cancelled tickets. But the validity of the credit shell has to be till March 31, 2021. This is for those who booked tickets before lockdown but journey date was before May 24.

2. Can I transfer my credit shell?

Yes. The DGCA has allowed the transfer of credit shells to another individual and even agents. The airlines have been asked to come up with appropriate mechanism to facilitate the transfer.

3. I booked my ticket through an agent. Will I get refund?

Yes. If the tickets were booked by a travel agent, the airline should send them the money. These agents will have to refund the amount to the passengers immediately, DGCA has said.

4. I booked a ticket between March 25 and May 24. How much refund am I eligible for?

Full refund. There will be no cancellation charge applied, if both the booking date and the journey date fall in this period. If the journey date is after May 24, when domestic flights resumed services, the refund will be in accordance with the existing DGCA rules.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India test-fires Rudram 1, its first anti-radiation missile to kill enemy radars
Oct 09, 2020 14:48 IST
World Food Programme awarded 2020 Nobel Peace Prize
Oct 09, 2020 15:33 IST
Imran Khan’s problem matrix to get complicated with FATF verdict on Pak record
Oct 09, 2020 12:41 IST
Goyal given additional charge of Consumer Affairs ministry
Oct 09, 2020 13:42 IST

latest news

RBI relaxes rules, makes home loans till March 2022 cheaper
Oct 09, 2020 15:55 IST
US Election 2020: With pandemic dominating election, are older voters turning away from Trump?
Oct 09, 2020 15:54 IST
Migrant student accommodations made simple and safe by Stanza Living!
Oct 09, 2020 15:52 IST
IPL 2020, RR vs DC Live Streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals Live on TV and Online
Oct 09, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.