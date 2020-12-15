Willing to listen to farmers, best interests in mind: Govt

Farmers have organised sit-in protests across the country and observed a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday. (ANI Photo )

The Centre had the best interests of farmers in mind when it passed the three laws aimed at reforming trade in agriculture, defence minister Rajnath Singh said on Monday, as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government pursued its outreach to protesting farmers.

Singh added that the NDA government was always open to a dialogue with farm unions to allay their misgivings on the policy changes. Addressing the annual convention of the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) on the 19th day of a protest by farmers against the legislation, Singh said the government is “always willing to listen to our farmer brothers”.

Describing agriculture as the “mother sector for all others”, he said: “There is no question of taking retrograde steps against our agricultural sector ever. The recent reforms have been undertaken with the best interests of India’s farmers in mind.”

Singh added, “We are, however, always willing to listen to our farmer brothers, allay their misgivings and provide them with assurances we can provide. Our government is always open to discussion and dialogue.”

The recent laws allow businesses to freely trade farm produce outside the government-controlled mandi system, permit private traders to stockpile large quantities of essential commodities for future sales and lay down new rules for contract farming. Farmers fear the reforms could pave the way for the government to stop buying staples at federally fixed minimum support prices (MSPs), erode their bargaining power and leave them at the mercy of private buyers.

Farmers have organised sit-in protests across the country and observed a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday.

Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar, too, said the government was ready for a discussion with the farmers anytime. “The meeting will definitely happen. We are engaging with farmers,” he was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Earlier in the day, Tomar met home minister Amit Shah and discussed ways to end the deadlock. Later, Tomar met a delegation of farmers led by the All India Kisan Coordination Committee, which extended support to the laws. This is the fourth group of farmers to extend support to the laws in two weeks.

Union minister for law and justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said the government will sensitise people across the nation on how the laws will benefit farmers.