Wilson murder case: NIA arrests accused man from Chennai airport

The National Investigation (NIA) on Wednesday said that they arrested an “absconding” accused person connected to the murder of sub-inspector A Wilson that took place in Kanyakumari district on January 8, 2020.

The investigation agency arrested 39-year-old Shihabudeen alias Sirajudeen alias Khalid when he arrived at the Chennai International Airport from Qatar.

After taking over from the Tamil Nadu Police, the NIA re-registered the case on February 1, 2020 and arrested two suspects, Abdul Shameem and Thoufiq, whom the agency referred to as “Jehadi terrorists”.

During the investigation, the roles of accused Shihabudeen, Khaja Mohideen, Mahboob Pasha, Ejas Pasha and Jaffer Ali were revealed “in the conspiracy to carry out the terrorist act besides the assistance provided to the assailants in procuring illegal firearm and prohibited ammunition, for waging violent jihad,” the NIA’s statement read.

On July 10, 2020, a charge- sheet was filed against the six men under sections 120B, 302, 353 and 506, 34 of the IPC, sections 16, 18, 18B, 20, 23, 38 and 39 of the UA (P) Act besides sections 25(1B)(a) and 27 of the Arms Act.

“Shihabudeen had arranged the illegal fire arm and prohibited ammunition used by Shameem and Thoufiq, to commit the terrorist act,” the agency said, adding that he was on the run since January 2020.

Wilson,a special sub inspector was on duty at a check post along the Kaliyakkavilai Market Road in Kanyakumari close to the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border when he was shot dead last year.