Sections
Home / India News / Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital

Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital

Scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the wind patterns have been unpredictable this year on account of the western disturbances over northern India.

Updated: May 27, 2020 03:13 IST

By Ashish Mishra and Abhishek Dey, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Experts warn that if wind patterns change, the locusts currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may tilt direction towards Delhi (PTI)

Experts warn that if wind patterns change, the locusts currently headed to Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan may tilt direction towards Delhi. Swarms of the crop destroying insects entered India on April 11. On Monday, parts of Jaipur were overrun by locusts.

Scientists at the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the wind patterns have been unpredictable this year on account of the western disturbances over northern India. “At present, the winds in Delhi are blowing from Rajasthan side. This means that the locust attack could hit Delhi. (However) from May 28, the wind pattern might change to easterly,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre.

“From Jaipur, their current trajectory till Tuesday afternoon was towards Dausa and Karauli districts in Rajasthan. If the wind pattern further changes towards Delhi then these locust swarms may reach the city,” said K L Gurjar, deputy director, Locust Working Organisation.

Senior Delhi government officials said that they are waiting for the final alert from the meteorological department and they are ready to tackle the problem. The swarms are capable of covering a distance of 150 km a day and a swarm that covers an area of a square kilometre can eat as much food as 35,000 people in terms of weight. “The preparations demand insecticides to be spread. But it is to be done in the day time after the locusts are seen in an area,” a senior official in the city government’s agriculture department who did not wish to be named said.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Delhiwale: A tree is reborn
May 27, 2020 03:24 IST
Wind patterns unpredictable, locusts may tilt towards Capital
May 27, 2020 03:13 IST
1st wave far from over, warns WHO
May 27, 2020 03:09 IST
GB Nagar revisits containment zone plan for high-rises, to seal only towers
May 27, 2020 02:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.