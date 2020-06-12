Sections
Home / India News / ‘Winning the wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre’s Covid-19 containment strategy

‘Winning the wrong race’: Rahul Gandhi attacks Centre’s Covid-19 containment strategy

Rahul’s comments come at a time when India crossed 300,000 infections with more than 10,000 cases getting registered daily over the past few days.

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 20:42 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian National Congress Party member Rahul Gandhi looks on during a press conference in New Delhi. (AFP/ File photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday continued his attacks on the government’s Coved-19 containment efforts by alleging that India’s fast rise among the worst coronavirus affected nations in the world was due to a “lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence”.

Rahul also posted a graph along with his comments on Friday evening which shows India overtaking other badly affected countries with a rapid rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the country.

“India is firmly on it’s (sic) way to winning the wrong race. A horrific tragedy, resulting from a lethal blend of arrogance and incompetence,” Gandhi said on Twitter.



Rahul’s comments come at a time when India crossed 300,000 infections with more than 10,000 cases getting registered daily over the past few days. According to worldometers.com, India is currently the fourth worst-infected country, behind only the USA, Brazil and Russia.



On June 6, Rahul Gandhi had questioned centre’s handling of the coronavirus crisis alleging that the lockdown imposed to contain the rise of Covid-19 infections and the subsequent phase-wise unlocking to revive economic activity in the country was ill-timed. He had posted graphs even then to back up his claim that some of the other worst-hit countries in the west had timed their lockdowns and its easing, much better than India.

Rahul’s tweet comparing India with Spain, Germany, Italy and UK had drawn flak from the ruling party leaders.

Rahul has consistently criticised the government’s response to the current coronavirus induced crisis. On May 26, he had asked the central government to explain the roadmap ahead while suggesting the lockdown had failed its purpose.

Rahul’s statements on the issue of lockdown have drawn flak from the government in the past. Union minister Prakash Javadekar had cited data to claim that Rahul’s assessment of the situation was flawed.

BJP President JP Nadda, too, had hit out at Rahul on May 30 and claimed that the Congress leader had a limited understanding of “these issues” and his statements were aimed at politicizing issues instead of addressing the crisis.

Apart from coronavirus handling, Rahul has also questioned the government over the recent border standoff with China. His suggestion that China could have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh during the recent violent clashes along the LAC in the eastern sector was also rejected by the government. BJP’s MP from Ladakh Jamyang Tsering Namgyal too hit out at Gandhi and said that China had occupied Indian territory of Aksai Chin during the 1962 war and it happened when the Congress ruled at the centre.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Novak Djokovic relishing fan influx at charity tournament
Jun 12, 2020 21:26 IST
Pak police refuse to file case against US blogger for tweet against Benazir Bhutto
Jun 12, 2020 21:24 IST
First plasma therapy in Punjab for covid remains successful
Jun 12, 2020 21:23 IST
Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch
Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.