Winter arrives early in some parts of NW India; Delhi records 7.9°C

Winter is arriving early this year with many parts of northwest India recording minimum temperatures of under 10-degree C. On Friday, the minimum temperature recorded in Delhi was 7.9 degrees Celsius at 6.30am.

Data with regional meteorological centre, Delhi, shows that minimum temperature has dropped to single digit numbers in many north-western towns and cities.

On Thursday, the lowest minimum temperature recorded was at Faridkot in Punjab at 5.6 degrees C; in Haryana, Hisar and Sirsa recorded 8.2 and 8 degrees Celsius respectively, over 4 degrees below normal. In Rajasthan, Churu recorded the lowest temperature at 6.6 degrees Celsius, 4 degrees below normal.

Rain and snow occurred at some places over Uttarakhand on Thursday. Rain or thundershowers occurred at isolated places over Uttar Pradesh. Weather was dry over rest of northwest India.

“Normally, minimum temperatures don’t drop below 10°C in November. In recent years, in 2017 during the last week of November, the minimum temperature had dipped to 7.6 degree C. It’s unusual for minimum temperatures to drop to single digits around this time. Winter is setting in early this year,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre. In 2019 the lowest November temperature was 11.4 degrees C and in 2018 it was 10.5 degrees C.

Meanwhile, a low pressure area is likely to have formed over central parts of south Arabian Sea on November 19. It is very likely to move west-north-westwards and concentrate into a depression over central parts of South Arabian Sea and adjoining central Arabian Sea during subsequent 48 hours. The easterly wave due to the low-pressure area will bring widespread rains to Kerala, Lakhshadweep and Andaman and Nicobar region.