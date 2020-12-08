Sections
Home / India News / Winter session of Karnataka assembly cut short, citing upcoming gram panchayat polls

The Karnataka State Election Commission has announced the polls to some 5,700 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27.

Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 18:17 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Mallika Soni, Bengaluru

Karnataka assembly speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri before the assembly session, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

The seven-day long winter session of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly will now be curtailed by three days, in the wake of the upcoming Gram Panchayat polls in the state, Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri said on Tuesday.

“It was earlier decided to hold the winter session since yesterday (December 7) to December 15, but as the Gram Panchayat polls have been announced, keeping in mind the opinion of the members, it was discussed in the Business Advisory Committee meeting and it has been decided to hold the session till December 10,” Kageri said.

Informing the outcome of the BAC meeting to the Assembly, he said, the proceedings of the House on Friday, Monday and Tuesday stood cancelled.

The Karnataka State Election Commission has announced the polls to some 5,700 gram panchayats in the state in two phases on December 22 and 27.



The results for both phases will be declared on December 30.

The Speaker said, at the meeting it has been decided to take up certain replacement bills for the ordinances that have been promulgated, along with important bills if any and supplementary estimates for discussion during the next two days.

The special discussion on the subject “one nation, one election” that was scheduled to take place on December 14 and 15, will now be taken up during the next session, he said.

The monsoon session of legislature held in September was also curtailed by two days, due to Covid-19 pandemic.

