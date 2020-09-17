Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / ‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday

‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 06:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli and PM Modi (ANI image)

Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli conveyed his greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the latter’s 70th birthday. PM Modi was born on September 17 in 1950.

The Nepal PM said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

“Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries,” Oli tweeted.

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ in which various activities like planting of saplings, distribution of fruits in Covid-19 hospitals, donation of artificial limbs and other equipment to 70 differently-abled people in every district of the country will take place.

The party had sent a circular to all its state unit chiefs, suggesting activities that could be taken up as part of the week-long campaign from September 14 to September 20.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: What you need to know today
Sep 17, 2020 04:55 IST
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST
‘Wish you good health and happiness’: Nepal PM Oli on PM Modi’s 70th birthday
Sep 17, 2020 06:30 IST
Govt, Opposition to debate four key issues in House
Sep 17, 2020 05:40 IST

latest news

Tata emerges as lowest bidder for tender to construct new Parliament complex
Sep 17, 2020 06:44 IST
Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in encounter in Srinagar’s Batamaloo
Sep 17, 2020 06:45 IST
Devoleena says she hasn’t received Saath Nibhana Saathiya season 2 script
Sep 17, 2020 06:40 IST
Hema feels Jaya and Ravi had same goal, to stop defamation of film industry
Sep 17, 2020 06:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.