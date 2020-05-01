Wishes pour in on Gujarat Day, Jaishankar says proud to represent this lively state in Parliament

On the eve of 60th foundation day of the state, I urge all Gujaratis to come together and make the state win against coronavirus, CHief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Thursday. (Mohd Zakir/HT Photo)

Foreign minister S Jaishankar and civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri wished the people of Gujarat on Gujarat Day today. May 1 is celebrated as Gujarat Day because on this day, Gujarat was carved out of Bombay state in 1960.

“Greetings to the hardworking & illustrious people of Gujarat on the occasion of Gujarat Day. There is no doubt that the proud people of the state will continue to do the nation proud in India & around the world,” Puri said on Twitter.

“Best wishes to people of Gujarat on Gujarat Day. I feel proud to represent this lively state in Parliament,” Jaishankar tweeted in Gujarati. Jaishankar is a member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi too wished the state on its foundation day. “On the foundation day of Gujarat greetings and congratulations to everyone,” he said on Twitter.

On the eve of the state’s 60th foundation day, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Thursday expressed confidence that the state will come out of the Covid-19 crisis.

He asked every citizen to take a pledge on the foundation day that they will wear masks, practice social distancing and wash hands regularly to keep the coronavirus infection at bay.

“At the time of formation of Gujarat, everybody was sceptical about the future of the new state which had desert, a large seashore and faced deficient rains. However, due to hard work of many leaders and people in the last 60 years we have been able to establish the state as number one in the country in many fields,” Rupani said in his message.

“These are unprecedented times. On the eve of 60th foundation day of the state I urge all Gujaratis to come together and make the state win against coronavirus,” he said.

Rupani called upon people to defeat the coronavirus pandemic.

Gujarat, with 4,395 cases and 214 deaths, is the second worst-affected state due to Covid-19 in the country after Maharashtra.