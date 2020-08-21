With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, Gujarat records highest single-day spike

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869. (File photo for representation)

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Gujarat on Friday recorded highest single-day spike, taking state’s tally to 84,466, the state health department said.

Since Thursday evening, over 1,320 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. In last 24 hours, Gujarat conducted 72,000 coronavirus tests, according to a report in PTI.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad reported 179 new virus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these fresh cases, Ahmedabad city reported 156. Other parts of the district reported 23 new coronavirus cases.

The Covid-19 infection count in Ahmedabad currently stands at 29,841, the health department said. At least 1,677 people have died in Ahmedabad due to virus related complications.