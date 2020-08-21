Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, Gujarat records highest single-day spike

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, Gujarat records highest single-day spike

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Gujarat on Friday recorded highest single-day spike, taking state’s tally to 84,466, the state health department said.

Updated: Aug 21, 2020 21:17 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869. (File photo for representation)

With 1,204 fresh Covid-19 cases in 24 hours, Gujarat on Friday recorded highest single-day spike, taking state’s tally to 84,466, the state health department said.

The state reported fourteen deaths due to coronavirus, taking the death toll to 2,869.

Since Thursday evening, over 1,320 patients have recovered and were discharged from hospitals across the state. In last 24 hours, Gujarat conducted 72,000 coronavirus tests, according to a report in PTI.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad reported 179 new virus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours. Of these fresh cases, Ahmedabad city reported 156. Other parts of the district reported 23 new coronavirus cases.



The Covid-19 infection count in Ahmedabad currently stands at 29,841, the health department said. At least 1,677 people have died in Ahmedabad due to virus related complications.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Railway union demands action against Ludhiana contractor for bill discrepancy
Aug 21, 2020 21:26 IST
Bombay HC asks for stricter norms to curb inflammatory posts on social media
Aug 21, 2020 21:20 IST
Amazon Prime promises to release Mirzapur Season 2
Aug 21, 2020 21:16 IST
Sushant Singh Rajput’s niece pens emotional note for her ‘Gulshan mama’
Aug 21, 2020 21:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.