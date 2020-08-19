Sections
With 1,398 fresh cases, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally climbs to 1,56,139

With the addition of latest numbers, Delhi’s Covid-19 tally has now climbed to 1,56,139 including 1,40,767 recovered patients.  

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 18:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Migrant workers arriving from other states sit for rapid antigen tests for Covid-19 at Anand Vihar bus terminal in New Delhi. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)

Delhi on Monday reported 1,398 fresh cases of Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours. While the number of recovered people stood at 1,320, according to the data released by the state health department.

As per the published figures, nine others lost their lives, which pushed the death toll to 4,235 in the national capital.

With the addition of latest numbers, the number of total positive cases in Delhi has now risen to 1,56,139 including 1,40,767 recovered patients.  

Delhi now has 11,137 active cases of Covid-19, according to the figures published at 6pm on Wednesday.



Meanwhile, state authorities have tested 13,58,189, samples for Covid-19 so far. More than 71,480 tests were done per million, the data showed.

On Wednesday, 20,815 tests were conducted including 14,498 rapid antigen tests and 6,317 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests.

