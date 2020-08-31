Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With 1,873 new cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,24,963

With 1,873 new cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,24,963

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30. Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was 36,782, a government bulletin said.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 10:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level. (HT Photo)

With 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,24,963, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30. Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was 36,782, a government bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level.

The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 so far stood at 92,837 while 31,299 are under treatment. The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.3%, while it was 76.55% in the country.



The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

(With inputs from PTI)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China carries out ‘provocative military movements’ near Pangong Tso: Army
Aug 31, 2020 11:22 IST
How Prashant Bhushan criminal contempt case progressed in Supreme Court
Aug 31, 2020 09:54 IST
BJP wants a Hindu majority to emerge in J&K: Farooq Abdullah
Aug 31, 2020 09:58 IST
Yet another spike of over 78,000 Covid-19 cases, all-India tally above 3.62 million
Aug 31, 2020 10:26 IST

latest news

Even Lewis Hamilton sympathises with fans over his F1 dominance
Aug 31, 2020 11:27 IST
Happy Onam 2020: 26 dishes in the Onam Sadhya feast
Aug 31, 2020 11:19 IST
Mr 360 degree is back! AB de Villiers hits the nets in UAE - WATCH
Aug 31, 2020 11:19 IST
Dhruv Vikram says he’s waiting to get back to a film set
Aug 31, 2020 11:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.