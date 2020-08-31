With 1,873 new cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally stands at 1,24,963

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.66%, while it was 1.78% at the national level. (HT Photo)

With 1,873 new Covid-19 cases, Telangana’s Covid-19 tally now stands at 1,24,963, while nine more deaths pushed the toll to 827.

As many as 37,791 samples were tested on August 30. Cumulatively, 13,65,582 samples have been tested.The samples tested per million population was 36,782, a government bulletin said.

The total number of people who have recovered from Covid-19 so far stood at 92,837 while 31,299 are under treatment. The recovery rate in Telangana was 73.3%, while it was 76.55% in the country.

The government requested people in the 20-50 age group, among whom there is a high incidence of coronavirus, not to go out unless absolutely necessary, like for work or to buy essential items.

While doing so, they should strictly observe safety measures like wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.

(With inputs from PTI)