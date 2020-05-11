Sections
With 106 new cases, Rajasthan’s Covid-19 tally reaches 3,814, death toll at 108

A total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

Updated: May 11, 2020 05:59 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, Jaipur

Police personnel showing the way to a child as migrants board a special train to go to their native place in Bihar from Ajmer during the Covid-19 lockdown on Sunday. (ANI File Photo )

Rajasthan has reported 106 new cases of coronavirus and two deaths linked to the deadly infection on Sunday, according to state’s health department.

With this, the coronavirus tally in the state has reached 3,814 and death toll mounted to 108.

Meanwhile, a total of 62,939 confirmed cases of coronavirus have been reported in India so far. 19,358 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Sunday.

There are 41,472 active cases of Covid-19 in the country at present. 2,109 people have lost their lives due to the infection so far.



