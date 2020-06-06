With 108 new Covid-19 cases, Kerala sees spike amid large influx of expatriates

Among the 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, 64 are foreign returnees, 34 came from other states and 10 got infected locally, said state health minister K K Shailaja adding 50 people recovered on Saturday. (ANI PHOTO.)

Kerala which maintained a good record in handling of coronavirus cases has started feeling the heat with the return of a large number of expatriates and others increasing its Covid-19 tally steadily. The state’s worries aggravated further after some well-settled people in the Gulf also started returning to Kerala in panic.

On Saturday, it reported the death of former Santosh Trophy player E Hamsakoya (61), and 108 fresh coronavirus cases. Hamsakoya, who came from Mumbai on May 21 with his family members died in Malappuram. Five of his family members are undergoing treatment at the medical college hospital in Manjeri, said district medical officer Dr K Sakeena.

A veteran striker from Malabar he played for Maharashtra in the Santosh Trophy (1981-86) and was also in the national team for the Nehru Trophy. He also represented many soccer clubs including Mohun Bagan, Railways and Tata Sports. He started his soccer career during his school days and captained the Calicut University’s football team. Many former players like Victor Manjila and I M Vijayan condoled his death.

Among the 108 fresh Covid-19 cases, 64 are foreign returnees, 34 came from other states and 10 got infected locally, said state health minister K K Shailaja adding 50 people recovered on Saturday. There are 1,029 active cases and 762 people have recovered and more than 1,80,000 people are under observation.

The state was on the verge of flattening its coronavirus curve in May first week but the number of Covid-19 positive cases went up with the return of expatriates and people stranded in other states. The numbers are likely to go up further as one lakh people are expected from the Middle-East by June-end. With the large exodus from the Gulf, its remittances will be affected and it will aggravate the unemployment situation in the state, migration experts said.

Earlier, the state had faced many charges that it was interested in keeping its record and going slow on evacuating stranded people. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedhran had crossed swords and blamed each other. As stranded expatriates’ woes took an emotional turn, both the state and the Centre blamed each other and some of the bereaved said they never expected such an end to their kin.