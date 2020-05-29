Sections
With 165,799 Covid-19 cases, India now world’s ninth worst-hit country

According to data from the government and the US’ Johns Hopkins University dashboard, India has reported nearly double the number of Covid-19 cases in China at 84,106.

Updated: May 29, 2020 10:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wearing face shields walk past police barricades at UP Gate along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border in Ghaziabad on Thursday (Sakib Ali/HT Photo )

India now has the world’s ninth worst coronavirus disease (Covid-19) case count as the number of those infected in the country rose to 165,799 and its death toll crossed China’s official count, data has shown.

At least 213 countries and territories across the globe have reported more than 5.8 million cases of Covid-19, which originated from China’s Wuhan, and a death toll of 360,332.

The United States is the worst hit with more than 17 lakh cases followed by Brazil, Russia, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France and Germany. While Turkey is now ranked 10th, China is at 14th place and below Iran, Peru and Canada.

India has also become the most affected country by the coronavirus disease in Asia, according to websites that tracks the number of cases across the world.



The US also has the highest number of deaths with more than 1 lakh fatalities, followed by the UK, Italy, France, Spain, Brazil, Belgium, Mexico, Germany and Iran in the top 10.

India is ranked 13th now after Canada and Netherlands at the 11th and 12th places, respectively, in terms of fatalities. India also surpassed China with as many as 4,706 deaths, compared to 4,638, the data showed.

India on Friday reported 7,467 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in the highest single-day surge and 175 deaths, according to the Union health ministry.

This is the first time India has reported more than 7,000 cases in a single day and the surge in the Covid-19 numbers comes just days ahead of the fourth phase of the lockdown is scheduled to end on May 31.

According to the health ministry’s dashboard in the morning, there are 89,987 active cases of the coronavirus disease.

The recovery rate has gone up to 42.88% as 71,105 people, up from 67,691 patients on Thursday, have warded off the respiratory disease, health ministry data showed on Friday.

