Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With 17 new Covid-19 positive cases, Tripura’s coronavirus tally climbs to 269

With 17 new Covid-19 positive cases, Tripura’s coronavirus tally climbs to 269

Of the 17 new Covid-19 cases, 15 people have returned from Maharashtra and two from Bangladesh.

Updated: May 30, 2020 23:11 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman, Hindustan Times Agartala

A farmer wears a mask as he works in his field during the nationwide lockdown due to coronavirus in Agartala. (ANI PHOTO.)

The total number of Tripura’s Covid-19 positive cases increased to 269 within 24 hours after 17 fresh coronavirus positive cases were recorded on Saturday.

Of the 17 new Covid-19 cases, 15 people have returned from Maharashtra and two from Bangladesh.

“A total of 798 people were tested today for Covid-19 out of which 17 people were found positive. Among them, 15 are returnees from Maharashtra and 2 are Bangladesh returnees,” Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb posted on Twitter.

A total of 10 Covid-19 positive cases were found on Friday of whom eight were Bangladesh returnees, one had returned from Gurugram and another person tested positive for the disease in the 86th Battalion of BSF.



According to the latest health department report, around 171 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the state so far.

Tests on people returning to Tripura from different parts of the country and abroad are being done in a 1:5 ratio.

Currently, the state is conducting tests on 6,355 people per million, considered to be one of the highest testing rates throughout the country, state law minister Ratan Lal Nath had said recently.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Intimacy in the time of Corona
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid latest: Maharashtra records 2,940 new cases, 99 deaths; 51% fatalities in a fortnight
May 30, 2020 23:40 IST
Covid-19 crisis: Italy to open travel as local officials fret over Lombardy
May 30, 2020 23:38 IST
17 more occupants of shelter near AIIMS test Covid +ve
May 30, 2020 23:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.