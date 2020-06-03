With 2,560 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally crosses 74k-mark

Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in the country. (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra’s Covid-19 count crossed the 74,000-mark on Wednesday. The state reported 2,560 new cases, taking its tally to 74,860, according to the figures released by the state health department.

The worst-affected state in the country also reported 122 deaths in the past 24 hours, the highest single-day toll recorded so far. With this, the death toll in the western state now stands at 2,587.

However, the health department clarified that of the total deaths 57 are from the last two days while the rest are between April 30 and May 31.

Of the 122 deaths, the maximum – 49 – were reported from capital Mumbai, followed by Pune 19, Aurangabad 16, Solapur 10, Dhule 4, three each in Navi Mumbai, Ulhasnagar, two each in Thane, Kolhapur, Akola and one each in Mira Bhayandar, Vasai Virar, Bhiwandi, Ahmednagar, Nandurbar, Jalna and Osmanabad.

In addition, one patient each from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal died in Mumbai.

With the discharge of 996 patients from hospitals on Wednesday, the state now has 32,329 recovered cases, the health department statement said. The number of active cases now stands at 39,935.

A total of 4,97,276 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state so far.

As the coronavirus infections continue to rise unabated, the state is also grappling with Cyclone Nisarga which made a landfall at Alibaugh on Wednesday afternoon. The cyclonic storm brought rains with it, causing one death and damage to property.

A 58-year-old man died after an electric pole fell on him at Umte village in Alibaug.

Several trees have been uprooted, electricity poles brought down leaving thousands without power in Maharashtra’s Raigad district, close to Alibag, where Cyclone Nisarga made landfall on Wednesday afternoon.