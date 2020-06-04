Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
With 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, Maharashtra’s tally climbs to 77,793

The city's total coronavirus positive patients tally has now mounted to 44,931 with the addition of the 1,439 new Covid-19 cases. Mumbai is the worst-affected city in India with a large number of coronavirus cases.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 21:13 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The death toll due to the highly contagious disease in Maharashtra has climbed to 2,710 with the 123 additional deaths. (HT PHOTO.)

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 123 deaths and 2,933 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s coronavirus positive patients’ tally to 77,793, according to state health department data.

Although 123 deaths were recorded today, the highest single-day spike in fatalities, the health department clarified that of the total deaths, 30 are from the last two days while the rest occurred between April 30 and June 1.

The death toll due to the highly contagious disease in Maharashtra has climbed to 2,710 with the 123 additional deaths.

Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the Covid-19 pandemic, with the highest number of coronavirus positive cases, was hit on Wednesday by severe cyclonic storm, Nisarga, causing extensive damage to property and killing at least five people.



Financial capital Mumbai on Thursday recorded 1,439 new Covid-19 cases and 48 deaths in the last 24 hours.

The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 1,465.

Mumbai, which was on red alert for the last two days was spared the brunt of the cyclone which made landfall in Raigad district on Wednesday afternoon.

The city’s total coronavirus positive patients tally has now mounted to 44,931 with the addition of the 1,439 new Covid-19 cases. Mumbai is the worst-affected city in India with a large number of coronavirus cases.

India too saw a record single-day jump of 9,304 Covid-19 cases on Thursday pushing the nationwide tally to 2,16,919, while the death toll due to the disease climbed to 6,075 with 260 new fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

India now stands seventh among the nations worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic after the US, Brazil, Russia, the UK, Spain and Italy.

The health ministry said the number of active Covid-19 cases in the country is currently at 1,06,737 till Thursday.

