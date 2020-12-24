Sections
Home / India News / With 24,712 new infections in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10.12 million

With 24,712 new infections in 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 10.12 million

On Wednesday, Kerala reported 6,169 new cases taking the total tally of the state to 7,21,510.

Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 09:51 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Healthcare workers during COVID-19 screening and swab test at Malad (W) in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

India reported 24,712 fresh Covid-19 cases, while 29,791 people were discharged in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 2,83,849, which accounts for only 2.86 per cent of the total tally. The total tally on Thursday reached to 10,123,778. The number of today’s fresh infections register 3 per cent rise from Wednesday’s figure of 23,950.

A total of 312 people died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the total toll to 1,46,756 with a mortality rate of 1.45 per cent.

Kerala is still reporting the highest number of fresh daily infections. On Wednesday, Kerala reported 6,169 new cases taking the total tally of the state to 7,21,510. Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 3,913 fresh cases, taking the tally to 19,06,371.

In a sharp improvement of the situation, Delhi’s fresh cases have dropped below 1,000 in the last few days. On Wednesday, Delhi recorded 871 fresh Covid-19 cases and 18 new fatalities.



Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said people who have arrived here from the UK are being rigorously traced and those showing even the slightest of Covid-19 symptoms are being tested.

“We are alert and watchful at our end. People who have arrived here from the UK in the last several days are being rigorously traced, and tested if anyone is showing slightest of Covid-like symptoms. A team had been made and house-to-house tracing is being done, and they are being advised self-isolation too,” the minister said.

Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan on Wednesday reviewed the status of passengers coming from the UK to India and found positive in the states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Gujarat and Kerala. All the states have been asked to access the details of passengers from the UK to India from he online portal AIR-SUVIDHA and Bureau of Immigration. States have also been asked to send the samples of those found positive to the laboratories identified for genome sequencing.

