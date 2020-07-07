National interest is paramount, says Rahul Gandhi; fires 3 questions on Ladakh stand-off

Congress leader and MP Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at AICC Headquarters in New Delhi. (ANI file photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday questioned the government over the tension on the border between India and China, including the separate statements issued by the Indian and Chinese foreign ministries over talks held between two seniors officials.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had spoken with Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi over video call on Sunday before soldiers of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) moved back from the standoff points in the Galwan area and near Pangong Tso.

Doval and Wang’s conversation is learnt to have focused on “full and enduring restoration of peace and tranquillity” along the Line of Actual Control. The two sides also spoke about working together to avoid such incidents in future, a top government official had said.

Doval and Wang, the two special representatives on the boundary issue, had “a frank and in-depth exchange of views on the recent developments in the Western Sector of the India-China border areas”, an external affairs ministry statement had said.

On Tuesday, the former Congress president tweeted two photographs of the statements issued by India and China after Sunday’s talk between Doval and Wang.

A part of the Chinese statement has been highlighted in one of the photographs.

“National interest is paramount. GOI’s duty is to protect it,” Rahul Gandhi posted on Twitter.

“Then, 1. Why has Status Quo Ante not been insisted on? 2. Why is China allowed to justify the murder of 20 unarmed jawans in our territory? 3. Why is there no mention of the territorial sovereignty of Galwan valley?” Gandhi asked.

Rahul Gandhi has been relentless with his attack on the government over the border standoff with China in Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh.

The Congress party has also been taking jibes at the Centre since the June 15 violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in Galwan Valley, which resulted in the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers, including the commanding officer of 16 Bihar Regiment.

It has also been questioning the government whether Indian land has been occupied by China.

The Bharatiya Janata Party, on its part, has attacked the opposition party for what it called the demoralising of the country’s armed forces.