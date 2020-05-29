With 31 fresh Covid-19 positive cases, Uttarakhand touches 500-mark

The health department informed that Covid-19 positive cases were reported from Dehradun (3), Almora (3) and one from Nainital district. (ANI PHOTO.)

With 31 fresh Covid-19 positive cases reported on Thursday, Uttarakhand reached the 500-mark in coronavirus positive cases. In the past one week, over 350 cases have been reported from the Himalayan state.

The bulletin released by the health department on Thursday evening reported seven new cases in addition to 24 cases detected earlier during the day.

Earlier on Thursday, 24 fresh cases were reported by the state health department including cases from districts like Dehradun (6), Haridwar (8) and Tehri (10).

Most of these patients had travel history from Maharashtra. Three patients reported from Dehradun district were vendors from Niranjanpur Mandi, one of the biggest vegetable markets in Uttarakhand.

The doubling rate stands at 3.99 days in Uttarakhand for the last seven days, while the rate of infection stands at 2.49%.

Uttarakhand has so far tested over 25,380 samples, of which over 19,702 have tested negative and results of over 4,000 samples are awaited.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old cancer patient who was under home quarantine in Ramnagar in Nainital district died on Thursday morning, and tested positive for Covid-19 hours after his death.

After his death, health officials said that the person died of cancer and not coronavirus. The patient had returned from Delhi on May 20, where he was undergoing treatment for cancer since the past four months at a hospital in the national capital.

Dr. Bharti Rana, chief medical officer of Nainital said that the cancer patient had returned from Delhi recently but the health department was not aware of his return.

“He was being treated at a private hospital for quite some time, where the doctors had taken his samples and sent them for testing. Meanwhile, the patient was sent home where he died on Thursday. As of now, we will isolate all his family members and take their samples for testing. Personal protection kits have also been given to the family members for protection while completing the rituals,” said Dr. Rana.