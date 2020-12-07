With 32,981 fresh Covid-19 cases, trend of fewer than 40,000 daily infections continues for 8th day

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested for Covid-19, up to December 6. (File Photo)

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed 9.67 million after 32,981 new infections and 391 deaths were reported from across the country, according to the Union health ministry on Monday. The country’s death toll has mounted to 140,573 and the total active cases stood at 396,729, the health ministry’s dashboard showed. India has been reporting less than 40,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in a day for eighth days now. The number of single-day fatalities has fallen below 400 for the first time since July.

With 39,109 new recoveries, the number of overall recovered Covid-19 patients stand at 91,39,901, pushing the recovery rate to 94.37 per cent on Monday morning, the health ministry’s data showed. The ministry has said that for the past nine days, the daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that a total of 14,77,87,656 samples have been tested for Covid-19, up to December 6. Of these, 8,01,081 samples were tested on Sunday.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 2-million mark on August 7, 3 million on August 23 and 4 million on September 5. It went past 5 million on September 16, 6 million on September 28, 7 million on October 11, crossed 8 million on October 29 and surpassed 9 million on November 20.

The Union health ministry had said earlier that the country does not need to vaccinate all of its 1.3 billion people if it manages to break the transmission of coronavirus disease.

Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of India have become the first indigenous company to apply to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) seeking emergency use authorisation for the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine in the country citing unmet medical needs due to the pandemic and in the interest of the public at large, official sources said.