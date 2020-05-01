With 326 cases, toll of Covid-19 cases reaches 4721 in Gujarat

Central Government's team arrive to survey the condition of Covid-19 in the state amid lockdown in Surat.

On Friday, Gujarat saw 326 new cases and 22 deaths reported on Friday, the toll of affected people in the state rose to 4,721 and number of deaths reached to 236. The spurt again came from the capital city of Ahmedabad, from where 267 new cases were reported.

Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health), said of total new cases, 267 were reported from Ahmedabad, 26 from Surat, 19 from Vadodra and remaining from other districts.

So on Friday, the worst five affected districts of the state were Ahmedabad (3293 total cases), Surat (640), Vadodra (308), Rajkot (58) and Bhavnagar (47).

“The health staff in Gujarat is on their toes 24x7 to cure the COVID-19 patients, especially those with co-morbid conditions. In such a scenario, the health experts are provided online guidance to crucially ill patients. Around 24 children, 3 pregnant women and 68 senior citizens who were critically ill due to COVID-19 have availed the benefits of tele mentoring program and recovered successfully,” Ravi said.

With 49 positive cases reported from Gandhinagar and 21 from Botad district, chief minister Vijay Rupani appointed two senior secretaries, who will supervise the works and measures being taken for curbing the transmission of the virus, effective implementation and provide guidance to the district administration. Rajeevkumar Gupta, additional chief secretary (Forest and Environment) and Sanjeev Kumar, Managing Director, GSPC, have been appointed for Gandhinagar and Botad districts, respectively, said a government statement.

Ashwani Kumar, secretary to CM said the process to send back stranded labourers from Gujarat has started with launch of a helpline number --- 1070. “The stranded people are required to file an online application on Digital Gujarat Portal including migrant workers,” he said.

“The CM has made it clear that only asymptomatic people will be allowed to enter the state. All those with cough, fever, cold and other such symptoms will not be permitted to enter Gujarat. Similarly , all those who are completely healthy will be allowed to return to their home state from Gujarat,” Kumar said.

He added that all the migrants willing to return home from Gujarat will undergo necessary medical examination and all those who are completely healthy will be provided with a certificate stating the same. The CM has directed the District Collectors to undertake this work at Primary and Community Health Centres. A team of health workers will be appointed in urban areas for the same.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat police in connection with spreading fake messages and rumors, so far 479 crimes have been registered and 938 accused have been arrested.