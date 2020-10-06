Sections
With 338 new Covid-19 cases, Uttarakhand crosses 52,000-mark, 8 more die

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 14,273 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9971), US Nagar (8698) and Nainital (6180).

Updated: Oct 06, 2020 23:56 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Uttarakhand currently has 230 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district. (AGENCIES.)

Uttarakhand on Tuesday reported 338 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 52,329.

According to the medical bulletin released by the state health department on Tuesday evening, a maximum of 123 fresh cases were reported from Dehradun district followed by Haridwar (55), US Nagar (39), Uttarkashi (32), Nainital (20), Pithoragarh (20), Bageshwar (19), Chamoli (9), Rudraprayag (8), Pauri (7), Champawat (3) and Tehri Garhwal (3).

Dehradun district has reported the maximum of 14,273 Covid-19 cases so far followed by Haridwar (9971), US Nagar (8698) and Nainital (6180).

Out of 52,329 who have tested positive so far, a total of 42,968 have recovered successfully, taking the recovery rate in the state to 82.11%.



Also, 600 Covid-19 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state on Tuesday with a maximum of 262 from Dehradun district.

The state reported the death of eight Covid-19 patients. With this, the death toll of Covid-19 patients increased to 677 in the state. Out of the 677 deaths, 212 are due to coronavirus, while the others died due to co-morbidities.

The rate of doubling of cases based on the last seven days now stands at 61.05 days, while the positivity rate is 7.13%.

The state has so far tested over 7.63 lakh samples of which results of over 14,400 are awaited.

Uttarakhand currently has 230 containment zones in eight districts including a maximum of 96 in Haridwar district.

