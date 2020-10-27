With 36,470 infections, India records lowest single-day number in 3 months; total tally nears 8 million

A health worker collects a swab sample for coronavirus testing at Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in New Delhi (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times)

India registered a sharp fall in its daily novel coronavirus (Covid-19) cases as the country logged a total of 36,470 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking the overall caseload closer to the eight million mark to 7,946,429, the Union health ministry’s dashboard showed on Tuesday.

This is India’s lowest single-day spike since July 18, when 34,884 new cases were reported.

The virus also claimed 488 lives across the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 119,502, which is 1.50% of the total number of cases.

Recoveries in the last 24 hours rose by 63,842--way higher than new infections--to reach 7,201,070 or 90.23% of the total cases. Active cases, meanwhile, continue to remain below the seven lakh mark and are currently at 625,857 or 8.26% of the total tally.

These latest numbers come amid a steep fall in the country’s new daily Covid-19 cases in the last few days. The previous spike of 45,149 was the lowest since that on July 23, when 45,720 infections were reported. Earlier, on October 20, the country had logged 46,790 cases, which was the first time since July 23 when less than 50,000 new infections were reported.

The previous single-day death toll of 480 was the lowest since 475 on July 10.

Also on Tuesday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said it had tested a total 104,420,894 samples for Covid-19 thus far, including 958,116 on October 26.

Earlier today, the health ministry also said it aims to take the country’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) to 1% and sustain it. The ministry also listed out 14 states and Union territories (UTs) which are reporting a CFR of less than 1% even now.