With 40 teams chasing Kanpur gangster, UP police vows not to sit quietly till Dubey is nabbed

Uttar Pradesh police on Tuesday said 40 police teams and a special task force was hunting for dreaded gangster Vikas Dubey, on the run after ambushing eight policemen with the help of his accomplices in Kanpur city last Thursday night. The state police chief added that the force will not rest until Dubey is nabbed.

The sensational and barbaric execution of policemen last Thursday night is also in focus for exposing moles in the state police force who actively tipped off Dubey hours before the police raid and led their own colleagues into a deadly trap laid by the gangster. A stunned UP police force is now in hot pursuit of the gangster who managed to flee with his accomplices the same night.

“40 teams and STF are working. We’re collecting information on Vikas Dubey’s accomplices and members of his family. Until and unless we arrest Vikas Dubey and his accomplices, we will not sit quietly,” UP’s ADG (law and order) Prashant Kumar was quoted as saying on Tuesday by news agency ANI.

Two sub-inspectors and a constable were suspended yesterday over suspicion that they might have leaked information to Dubey. Another sub-inspector was suspended earlier for his alleged links with Dubey. The police chief cited the huge cache of arms and explosives found at Dubey’s house which was razed down by police later to question if there was a deeper link to this incident.

3 more cops suspended on suspicion of links to Vikas Dubey

“The entire house was searched and 2 kg of explosive substance, 6 country-made pistols, 15 crude bombs and 25 cartridges were recovered,” Kumar said before adding, “Where did they get such a huge cache of weapons? What weapons were used? Information was received that someone kept it hidden at his home.”

Police had also stumbled upon a concrete bunker built inside Dubey’s house that was stocked with provisions to last for months apart from the seized weapons and explosives, hidden carefully inside the walls.

25 cops, all eyewitnesses to 2001 murder, turned hostile during Dubey’s tria

State-wide raids to track down Dubey, who faces 60 criminal cases, are continuing. An alert has been sounded in all 75 districts of the state and 25 teams from 40 police stations are involved in search operations. UP borders have been sealed and posters put up at toll plazas in the state amidst apprehensions that he might have already crossed the border. The bounty on his head was increased to Rs 2.5 lakh from Rs 1 lakh.

Officials believe that Dubey had supporters in the police force who helped him and his gang have a free run. This suspicion was corroborated when Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an aide of Dubey arrested on Sunday, claimed in a video statement that Dubey had been alerted about the raid by a caller from a police station. It is suspected that the police station in question could be the one in Chaubeypur, about 14km from Bikru village where Dubey lived. Vinay Tiwari, the Chaubeypur station officer was the first person to be suspended in the case. There are allegations that he has been protecting Dubey.

“It is viral in the media that Circle Officer Devendra Mishra, who lost his life in Kanpur encounter, had written a letter. DGP has sent an IG level officer to investigate this. The truth will come out in the investigation,” Prashant Kumar said., referring to reports that Bilhaur circle officer Mishra, who led the raid team to Dubey’s village, had told former Kanpur senior superintendent of police about Tiwari protecting Dubey.