With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India's tally crosses 14.83 lakh

With 47,703 new Covid-19 cases and 654 deaths in 24 hours, India’s tally crosses 14.83 lakh

The total number of samples tested up to Monday is 1,73,34,885 and the Union health ministry has said more than five lakh Covid-19 tests have been conducted in a single day over the two consecutive days.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 10:20 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

This is also the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 45,000 cases a day. (Sunil Ghosh/HT file photo)

India’s Covid-19 tally mounted to 1,483,156 as the country added more than 97,000 cases of the coronavirus disease in two days even as the death toll crossed the 33,000-mark, Union health ministry data showed on Tuesday.

The country reported 47,703 new cases of the viral disease and 654 fatalities in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry’s dashboard. The death toll is at 33,425.

This is also the sixth consecutive day that India has recorded more than 45,000 cases a day.

It showed 35,176 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours, which has taken the number of recoveries to 952,743. The recovery rate is 64.23%. More than 30,000 patients of the viral disease recovered daily for the last five days.



The recovered cases also exceeded the active cases—496,988—by 455,755.

Also read: 5.28 lakh Covid-19 tests conducted in a single day, says health ministry

The recoveries and death ratio is 96.6%:3.4% now, according to the government.

The government said on Monday that the case fatality rate in India, which has one of the lowest fatality rates in the world, is progressively falling and it is 2.28%.

India tested 515,000 samples on Sunday and 528,000 on Monday.

Also read: Covid worst global health emergency: WHO

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday launched three state-of-the-art high throughput Indian Council of Medical Research laboratories in Mumbai, Kolkata, and Noida to further ramp up the country’s daily Covid-19 testing capacity by 30,000.

The Prime Minister said efforts were underway to increase the capacity to a million in the coming weeks.

