Sections
Home / India News / With 49 fresh cases, Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

With 49 fresh cases, Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

Agartala: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura touched 518 on Wednesday, with the detection of 49 more new infections. Most of the 49 Covid-19 patients had a history of travel and had...

Updated: Jun 03, 2020 17:25 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman,

Agartala: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura touched 518 on Wednesday, with the detection of 49 more new infections.

Most of the 49 Covid-19 patients had a history of travel and had been in contact with other people infected by the Coronavirus earlier.

Out of the 821 samples tested on Wednesday, 49 people were found to be positive for Covid-19, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter. “Most of them have travel history and contacts,” he added.

A total of 29,066 people have been tested so far, and 173 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures from the state health department.



SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cops run after train to stop it to help migrants who were running late
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Physical distancing, masks, eye protection may help prevent Covid-19
Jun 03, 2020 18:13 IST
10,000 evacuees from low-lying areas in Mumbai to be screened for Covid-19 symptoms
Jun 03, 2020 18:12 IST
Chhattisgarh records second Covid-19 death
Jun 03, 2020 18:10 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.