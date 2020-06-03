With 49 fresh cases, Tripura’s Covid-19 tally crosses 500

Agartala: The total number of Covid-19 cases in Tripura touched 518 on Wednesday, with the detection of 49 more new infections.

Most of the 49 Covid-19 patients had a history of travel and had been in contact with other people infected by the Coronavirus earlier.

Out of the 821 samples tested on Wednesday, 49 people were found to be positive for Covid-19, chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Twitter. “Most of them have travel history and contacts,” he added.

A total of 29,066 people have been tested so far, and 173 patients have recovered, according to the latest figures from the state health department.