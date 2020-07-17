With 52 new Covid-19 cases, Arunachal Pradesh’s tally reaches 543

The state government on Thursday had announced that it will proceed with an extensive sero-survey in the region for tracing the primary and secondary contacts of infected patients, including vulnerable groups. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo. Representative image)

An official of Arunachal Pradesh’s health department said on Friday 52 people, including seven personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), taking the state’s infection tally to 543.

There are 387 active cases in the state, 153 people have recovered from the infection and three patients have died so far. Until May 23, the northeastern state had remained free from the coronavirus pandemic.

Dr L Jampa, the state surveillance officer, said of the new infections, 42 were reported in the Capital Complex Region, seven in East Siang district and three in Upper Subansiri.

“The detection of 52 patients is the second-highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh as 75 people had tested positive for the disease on July 15,” he said.

Of the fresh patients found in the Capital Complex, two had returned to the state recently and 40 were detected from various areas of the region. The three new patients from Upper Subansiri district also came back to the state recently, Jampa said.

Jampa added 35,430 samples have been tested in the state so far.

The Capital Complex region, which consists of Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, registered 247 cases and is the worst-hit by Covid-19, followed by Changlang with 33 cases and Namsai with 30 infections so far.

Jampa also said that seven ITBP personnel deployed at the Advance Landing Ground (ALG) at Pasighat, the East Siang district headquarters, were found to be infected with Sars-Cov-2, the virus which causes Covid-19.

The state government has imposed a total lockdown in the Capital Complex Region till July 20 with a view to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The state government on Thursday had announced that it will proceed with an extensive sero-survey in the region for tracing the primary and secondary contacts of infected patients, including vulnerable groups.

P Parthiban, Arunachal Pradesh’s health secretary, said rapid antigen tests began last week in the Capital Complex region after the state witnessed a spurt in the coronavirus cases. Authorities have conducted 968 antigen and 1,867 ELISA tests in the areas so far.

The health department will conduct more such tests and rapid response teams have already been formed for the purpose, Parthiban added.

(with inputs from PTI)