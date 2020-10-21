Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark

With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark

There was no shortage of medical oxygen in last 10 months and won’t be any in future also, health secretary Rajesh Bhushan has said.

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 10:12 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Employees of a government school queue up to register their names for COVID-19 test, on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI)

About 54,044 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total tally to 7,651,107. In the same period, 717 deaths have been recorded, continuing the trend of high recoveries across the country. On Tuesday, there were 46,790 new cases and 587 deaths.

According to health ministry’s dashboard, the active number of Covid-19 cases stands at 7,400,90. Over 67 lakh people have recovered from the infection so far.

Since the last week of September, Covid-19 cases on Oxygen support (in ICUs, ventilation, oxygen-supported beds) have shown a significant decrease, the ministry said adding that this trend aligns with the national decline of active cases to less than 10 per cent of the total cases.

“The Centre’s focussed and comprehensive strategies have resulted in enhanced medical infrastructure, use of oxygen as part of the Standard Treatment Protocol for clinical management of patients, and extensive arrangements of oxygen supply across the country,” the ministry said.

“There was no shortage of medical oxygen in last 10 months and won’t be any in future also. However, we have always believe in proactive and graded response to the pandemic and therefore taken proactive steps to augment the oxygen supply,” health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said on Tuesday, announcing the installation of oxygen generation plants in 246 hospitals in the country.

Maharashtra, Karnataka, Keralam West bengal, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh continue to be the worst-hit states accounting for 64 per cent of the total active cases. Among them, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala contribute approximately 50 per cent of the active cases, health ministry data revealed.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

After Bihar assembly polls, another reshuffle in Congress on the cards
Oct 21, 2020 10:39 IST
Eye on China, govt to bar universities from pacts with India’s neighbours
Oct 21, 2020 08:34 IST
India recorded highest air pollution exposure globally in 2019: Report
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
With 54,044 new cases, India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 7.6 million-mark
Oct 21, 2020 10:12 IST

latest news

NCW chief meets Maha Guv, talk women’s safety and rising ‘love jihad’
Oct 21, 2020 11:16 IST
IAF AFCAT 2020: Window to choose date, venue of AFSB interview opens at afcat.cdac.in
Oct 21, 2020 11:13 IST
Suraj Pe Mangal Bhari trailer: It’s Diljit vs Manoj in quirky comedy
Oct 21, 2020 11:19 IST
Petr Cech surprise inclusion in Chelsea’s Premier League squad
Oct 21, 2020 11:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.