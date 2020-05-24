With 6,767 new Covid-19 cases, India records another highest single-day spike

On Sunday, there were 54,440 recoveries against 51,783 from Saturday taking the recovery rate 41.28%. (Ravi Kumar/HT file photo )

India reported more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases for the third straight day in 24 hours, taking the tally of infections to 131,868, according to the data released by the Union health ministry on Sunday.

In another biggest single-day spike in the numbers, 6,767 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours as 147 people succumbed to deadly respiratory disease, health ministry dashboard showed.

Maharashtra has reported 47,190 Covid-19 cases, with Mumbai accounting for 28,817 infections, and 1,577 deaths so far. Tamil Nadu has 15,512 cases of the coronavirus disease and 103 deaths and Gujarat has 13,664 infections but a higher number of deaths at 829.

Delhi’s tally stands at 12,910 and death toll at 231. The deaths put the mortality rate of the disease in the national capital at about 1.8%, up from 1% on May 11. The rate remains lower than the national average of 3%.

The Union health ministry said on Saturday that 11 municipal areas from seven states—Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh West Bengal, and Rajasthan—report 70% of all Covid-19 cases reported from India.

The Union health secretary Preeti Sudan in a high-level meeting with officials from these municipal areas briefed about the factors to be considered while mapping the containment zones and buffer zones for containing the spread of the infection.

Last week, the union health ministry transferred powers to the state to demarcate any administrative area as red, orange, and green zones. Earlier, entire districts were classified as red, orange or green zone by the union health ministry.

In the containment and buffer zones within – ranging from a single building to an entire city – the authorities have to ensure perimeter control, active search for cases through door-to-door surveillance and monitoring of influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory illness in the buffer zone.