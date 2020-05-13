With 66 new Covid-19 cases, Mumbai’s Dharavi crosses 1000-mark; count at 1028

The cases were reported from Matunga Labour camp, 90-feet road, 60-feet road, Kumbharwada, Transit Camp, Cross Road, Naik Nagar and some other localities in Dharavi. (HT PHOTO.)

Mumbai’s Dharavi reported 66 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the count of coronavirus patients in Asia’s largest slum past the 1000-mark. The total number of Covid-19 positive cases in Dharavi now stands at 1,028, according to state health department data.

At least 40 people have succumbed to the coronavirus disease in Dharavi so far.

A day earlier, on Tuesday, Dharavi registered 46 new Covid-19 cases and one death, taking the case count to 962 and the number of fatalities to 31, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official had said.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Maharashtra has so far reported 23,401 confirmed Covid-19 cases which include 4,786 cured or discharged cases and 868 deaths.

Mumbai’s coronavirus tally shot up to 14,781 on Tuesday with the detection of 426 new cases, while the death toll climbed to 556 with 28 more deaths, according to data released by BMC.

Earlier on Tuesday, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Mumbai Police died due to coronavirus. With this, five personnel of the Mumbai Police have died due to the viral infection so far.

The ASI was posted at the Sewree Police Station and was undergoing treatment after testing positive for the infection recently.

The Maharashtra police tweeted about the death of the ASI through their official Twitter handle late on Tuesday.