Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / With 68 new Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s coronavirus count climbs to 9,720

With 68 new Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s coronavirus count climbs to 9,720

Jodhpur reported 12 new Covid-19 cases along with Jaipur and Churu which also recorded 12 fresh cases each.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 18:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jaipur

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered is 6,819 while the active cases stand at 2,692. Till date, 2,767 migrants have tested positive for the disease. (HT PHOTO.)

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total coronavirus tally to 9720.

According to the health department Covid-19 bulletin till 10.30 am, 16 cases were reported from Bharatpur district, which has seen a spike in cases in the last few days. In the last few days, 104 new cases have been reported from the district. On Wednesday, 88 fresh coronavirus cases were reported after which curfew was imposed in the district.

Jodhpur reported 12 new Covid-19 cases along with Jaipur and Churu which also recorded 12 fresh cases each.

Kota reported seven Covid-19 cases; Jhunjhunu five while Barmer reported two cases. Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur reported one case each.



No deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll now stands at 209.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered is 6,819 while the active cases stand at 2,692. Till date, 2,767 migrants have tested positive for the disease. The total samples taken for testing in the state is 4,54,788.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said that testing facility will be introduced in another 10 districts soon. He said these are districts where migrant workers have returned in large numbers. Currently, testing is being done in 21 labs in 15 districts. Eventually the state government hopes to develop testing facilities in all 33 districts of Rajasthan.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Hyderabad Open badminton cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic
Jun 04, 2020 18:28 IST
With masks, social distancing, riders keep date with World Bicycle Day
Jun 04, 2020 18:26 IST
Gauhati HC takes suo motu case against coal mining in Assam’s Dehing Patkai rainforest
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
Sand artist pays tribute to pregnant elephant killed in Kerala
Jun 04, 2020 18:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.