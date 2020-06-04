With 68 new Covid-19 cases, Rajasthan’s coronavirus count climbs to 9,720

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered is 6,819 while the active cases stand at 2,692. Till date, 2,767 migrants have tested positive for the disease. (HT PHOTO.)

Rajasthan on Thursday reported 68 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state’s total coronavirus tally to 9720.

According to the health department Covid-19 bulletin till 10.30 am, 16 cases were reported from Bharatpur district, which has seen a spike in cases in the last few days. In the last few days, 104 new cases have been reported from the district. On Wednesday, 88 fresh coronavirus cases were reported after which curfew was imposed in the district.

Jodhpur reported 12 new Covid-19 cases along with Jaipur and Churu which also recorded 12 fresh cases each.

Kota reported seven Covid-19 cases; Jhunjhunu five while Barmer reported two cases. Sawai Madhopur and Nagaur reported one case each.

No deaths were reported in the state in the last 24 hours. The cumulative death toll now stands at 209.

The total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered is 6,819 while the active cases stand at 2,692. Till date, 2,767 migrants have tested positive for the disease. The total samples taken for testing in the state is 4,54,788.

Health minister Raghu Sharma said that testing facility will be introduced in another 10 districts soon. He said these are districts where migrant workers have returned in large numbers. Currently, testing is being done in 21 labs in 15 districts. Eventually the state government hopes to develop testing facilities in all 33 districts of Rajasthan.