With 72 more Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike

The state has reported 216 cases who have been recovered/discharged as of May 31.

Updated: May 31, 2020 09:34 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by: Shivani Kumar, Ranchi Jharkhand

Medical workers wear protective suit and collect swab samples from people for Covid-19 testing in Ranchi. (ANI)

With 72 new Covid-19 cases, Jharkhand recorded the highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases on Saturday, said officials. The tally for virus-infected individuals reached 594 in the state.

“Jharkhand recorded highest single-day spike with 72 cases of Covid-19 yesterday, taking the total number of cases to 594,” said state Health Secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni

