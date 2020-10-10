Sections
With 73,272 fresh cases, India’s Covid-19 tally reaches 6.97 million

The number of active cases stood at 883,185. As many as 5,988,822 patients recovered or were discharged from the hospitals, health ministry data showed.

Updated: Oct 10, 2020 09:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

As of October 9, the country has tested more than 8,57,98,600 samples for Covid-19. (HT photo)

Continuing on a steady trend of decline, India registered 73,272 fresh cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. While the number of fresh fatalities was at 926, pushing the death tally to 107,416, as per figures published by the Union health ministry on Saturday.

As of October 9, the country has tested more than 8,57,98,600 samples for Covid-19. As many as 11,64,018 samples were tested on Friday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra remained the worst-affected state by the Covid-19, followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.



Maharashtra’s tally crossed the 15 lakh-mark as it added 12,134 fresh cases. The state is the worst-affected by the Covid-19 followed by Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.

As of Friday evening, Karnataka has total 6,90,269, including 9,789 deaths and 5,61,610 discharges. Active cases stand at 1,18,851, said the department of health and family welfare, Government of Karnataka. While in Andhra Pradesh the number of total infections is at 7,44,864 including 47,665 active cases, 6,91,040 recoveries and 6,159 deaths so far.

The national capital continued to add below 3,000 cases on a daily basis, the total tally has reached 3,03,693. Delhi has 21,955 active cases and 5,692 people have died as of Friday evening figures.

