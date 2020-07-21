With 751 fresh cases, J&K sees highest single-day spike; tally surges to 14,650

Officials said 10 more people have succumbed to the disease – nine from Kashmir valley and one from Jammu division. (HT photo)

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded the highest single-day spike of 751 Covid-19 positive cases taking the total number of people infected with the disease in the region to 14,650, officials said. Besides, ten persons

also died due to respiratory disease in UT.

This is for the second day in a row that the cases have crossed 700. On Sunday 701 cases were reported. Of the new positive cases on Sunday, 511 are from Kashmir and 240 from the Jammu division. Among these, 164 patients have a travel history.

With this, the death toll in the UT has risen to 254—234 fatalities in Kashmir and 20 in the Jammu division to date.

The UT, particularly Kashmir valley, is witnessing an increase in death toll and daily-new-cases for the past one month. Around 153 persons have died in the past 20 days alone.

Active cases in the UT stand at 6,122 after 463 more patients recovered on Sunday. A government spokesperson said 64 people were discharged in the Jammu division and 399 in Kashmir.

The number of people who have recovered since the first case emerged on March 9 has reached 8,274, taking the recovery rate to 56.47%. From 63% on July 1, the recovery rate has consistently gone down till July 17 as the new cases have been showing more increase than the number of recovered.

Since Saturday it is marginally increasing owing to a greater number of people getting discharged after recovery.

Of the total recoveries, 6,474 were cured in Kashmir while 1,800 in the Jammu division.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in cases was witnessed in Srinagar district where 171 more people tested positive followed by Pulwama at 111 and Budgam at 94. In Jammu division, the highest number of 90 cases each was reported in Ramban and 33 at Udhampur.

To date, 3.31 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 37,885 in home quarantine, 6,122 in hospital isolation, 13 in hospital quarantine and 42,732 under home surveillance.