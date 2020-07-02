Sections
Home / India News / With 845 fresh Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh logs a tally of 16,097

With 845 fresh Covid-19 cases, Andhra Pradesh logs a tally of 16,097

At present, there are 8,586 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the five fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus has now risen to 198 in the state.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:40 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

On Wednesday, the state also crossed the nine-lakh mark in the number of coronavirus sample tests, totalling 9.18 lakh till date. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT PHOTO.)

Andhra Pradesh detected 845 new Covid-19 cases and 5 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the Telugu state’s total number of coronavirus cases to 16,097, the state health department said on Thursday.

At present, there are 8,586 active cases in Andhra Pradesh. With the five fatalities, the death toll due to the coronavirus has now risen to 198 in the state.

The coronavirus curve in the southern state has been rising steeply for the past one week, recording a surge in positive patients. A day earlier, on Wednesday, an addition of 657 fresh cases pushed the Covid-19 tally in Andhra Pradesh to 15,252.

ALSO READ | Covid-19: India crosses 6 lakh mark with over 19,000 cases; 434 fatalities in last 24 hours



Six coronavirus deaths were reported on the preceding day.



Kurnool and Krishna districts reported three deaths each, taking the individual tally to 68 and 66 respectively, the highest in the state.

On Wednesday, the state also crossed the nine-lakh mark in the number of coronavirus sample tests, totalling 9.18 lakh till date.

India’s Covid-19 tally soared past the six lakh mark on Thursday with a single-day increase of 19,148 cases, just five days after it crossed the five-lakh mark, while the death toll rose to 17,834, according to Union Health Ministry data.

It took 110 days for coronavirus infections in the country to reach one lakh, while just 44 days more to go past the six-lakh mark. The country’s Covid-19 caseload increased to 6,04,641 on Thursday, while 434 people have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, the data showed.

With a steady rise, the number of recoveries stands at 3,59, 859 while one patient has migrated. There are 2,26,947 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal: Igor Stimac
Jul 02, 2020 15:55 IST
Covid-19 isn’t killing cash. people are hoarding more of it
Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Four killed as container truck rams into a car in Andhra’s Guntur district
Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Management education is popular among next generation professionals
Jul 02, 2020 15:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.