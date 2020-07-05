With 895 new Covid-19 cases, 21 deaths, Bengal registers highest single-day spike

This is the first time that the single-day spike crossed the 800-mark. On Saturday the state reported 743 new cases. (HT PHOTO.)

West Bengal registered 895 new Covid-19 cases and 21 deaths on Sunday, marking the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began.

So far, 757 people have died of the coronavirus disease in Bengal and the number of active cases stood at 6,658 on Sunday.

Till Saturday, the total number of cases in Bengal was 21,231, according to the daily bulletin the state government released in the evening. This has risen to 22,126 cases.

Till Sunday, 14,711 people have been discharged from hospital after being cured.

Out of the 895 new cases, 244 cases were reported from Kolkata while the adjoining districts of North and South 24 Parganas registered 214 and 118 cases.

On June 29, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said, “The number of cases in Kolkata is apparently high because patients from the districts are also getting admitting to hospitals in Kolkata.”

To contain the spread of the coronavirus infection the state government has asked the civil aviation ministry to stop flights from six cities from July 6 to July 19.

Flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad will not land in Kolkata till July 19.

“It is informed that no flights shall operate to Kolkata from Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur, Chennai and Ahmedabad from 6th to 19th July 2020 or till further orders whichever is earlier. Inconvenience caused is regretted,” read a statement issued by the Kolkata airport authorities.