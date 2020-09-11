Sections
With 96,551 new Covid-19 cases, India’s tally goes past 4.5 million mark

The country’s tally currently stands at 4,562,415. There are 943,480 active cases at present.

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 10:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Health workers register people for coronavirus testing, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida. (Sunil Ghosh/Hindustan Times)

India reported a record 96,551 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and 1,209 deaths between Thursday and Friday morning, taking the country’s tally past 4.5 million, the Union health ministry data showed on Friday.

The country reported 96,551 fresh Covid-19 infections on Friday morning after logging 95,735 cases on Thursday.

With 1,209 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s death toll due to the viral disease currently stands at 76,271. The number of recovered and active cases are 3,542,664 and 943,480 respectively. This means that while the country’s recovery rate is a healthy 77.64%, the fatality rate is 1.67%.

Active cases, meanwhile, contribute 20.68% of the country’s total number of Covid-19 cases.



India is currently the world’s second worst-affected country after the United States and is ahead of Brazil. It is also the only country to have recorded more than 80,000 and, later, over 90,000 cases in a single day, since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The country is currently in the fourth stage of ‘unlock,’ which began on September 1 and will end on September 30. The ‘unlock’ stage started from June 1, after four strict phases of nationwide lockdown from March 25-May 31.

