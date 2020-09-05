With abundant precautions in place, Hyderabad metro to resume service from Monday

From the third day, services would be operational across the three corridors from 7 am to 9 pm. (PTI PHOTO)

After nearly five-and-a-half months, Hyderabad metro rail services will resume on Monday under stringent guidelines to avoid the spread of Covid-19.

Briefing reporters on Saturday, Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) managing director NVS Reddy said on the first two days, the metro trains would be operational in two high-density corridors in two durations – from 7 am to 12 noon and again from 4 pm to 9 pm.

From the third day, services would be operational across the three corridors from 7 am to 9 pm. “The frequency of trains will be around 5 minutes and it will be increased or decreased based on passenger traffic and to avoid crowding,” he said.

In order to ensure social distancing, suitable markings at stations and inside the trains are being done for passengers to stand and alternate seats will be kept vacant. “Social distancing will be monitored through CCTV cameras,” he said.

Wearing of face mask is mandatory for all passengers and staff and for those who come to the station without masks, the HMRL authorities would supply them on payment basis. “Those who don’t wear a mask during the travel would be penalised as per the rules,” Reddy said.

All passengers entering the station would be subject to thermal screening and those who showed higher temperature would be advised to go to nearby Covid Care Centre or hospital for testing and medical attention. Use of Aarogya Setu App would be encouraged but not mandatory, he said.

The passengers would have to sanitise their hands before entering the stations which will be disinfected thoroughly in the night hours. All human contact areas like lift buttons, escalator handrails and customer handling points will also be disinfected every four hours.

All the employees and security personnel would be provided with PPE kits and sanitizers as they are likely to be in proximate contact with commuters and for a longer duration. “Considering the potential of coronavirus to spread quickly, security personnel and private guards have been instructed to ensure adequate safety while frisking commuters without diluting security drills,” the official said.

The HMRL has done away with the sale of tokens to the passengers for travel. Instead, only Smart Card and Mobile QR ticket with cashless and online transactions would be allowed.

Intake of fresh air in the air-conditioning system will be increased to about 75 percent. Temperature inside the train would be maintained in the range of 24-30 degree Celsius depending on local climatic conditions. “Train doors shall remain open at terminal stations to let fresh air in,” Reddy added.