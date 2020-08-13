Sections
Home / India News / With biggest single day surge of 4,593 cases, Assam Covid tally nears 70,000

With biggest single day surge of 4,593 cases, Assam Covid tally nears 70,000

Guwahati: Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at 4,593, as the overall tally rose closer to 70,000. Assam health...

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 12:36 IST

By Utpal Parashar,

Guwahati: Assam on Wednesday recorded the highest single-day surge in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases at 4,593, as the overall tally rose closer to 70,000.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted that it was the outcome of over 1.43 lakh tests done across the state on Wednesday with a positivity rate of 3.2%.

“We have been continuously stepping up our Covid-19 testing. In the last 24 hours, Assam carried out 143,109 tests. So far, we have conducted 1,573,800 tests,” the minister tweeted on Wednesday night.

The state has recorded 68,999 Covid-19 cases until Thursday morning, including 47,209 recoveries and 161 deaths.



At present, 23,762 Covid-19 patients are admitted to hospitals across the state, Sarma said.

Kamrup Metropolitan, which includes the state and the north-east region’s most populous city Guwahati, recorded 632 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, followed by Kamrup Rural (460), Nagaon (335) and Dibrugarh (265) districts.

“Assam’s record is impressive as far as positivity rate is concerned. The death rate in the state is also comparatively low at 0.23%. Our tests per million population is also high at close to 45,000,” said Sarma at a press conference on Wednesday.

National Health Mission (NHA)-Assam’s bulletin on Wednesday stated that the state’s recovery rate is 68.4%, while the rate of doubling of Covid-19 cases has increased from 11.5 days in July to 16 days.

Until Wednesday, 187 recovered Covid-19 patients have donated plasma at five medical college hospitals across the state, said the NHM-Assam bulletin.

At present, Assam, which has eased lockdown restrictions in inter-district movement, is only enforcing lockdown on weekends along with daily night curfew.

New restrictions are likely to come into place from Sunday (August 16).

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SC allows Prashant Bhushan, Arun Shourie, N Ram to withdraw plea on contempt law
Aug 13, 2020 12:57 IST
‘Fundamental reforms were needed in Indian tax system’: Top quotes from PM Modi’s announcement
Aug 13, 2020 12:54 IST
Odisha FC ropes in Steven Dias as assistant coach ahead of ISL 7
Aug 13, 2020 12:54 IST
Highlights: PM Modi’s Transparent Taxation Platform will reform how new India pays its taxes
Aug 13, 2020 12:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.