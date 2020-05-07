With Covid-19 cases on the rise, Madhya Pradesh seeks expert help in Ujjain

Stranded migrants in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal. As on Wednesday evening, Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally rose to 3,138 with 89 new cases in the past 24hours. (ANI File Photo )

The Madhya Pradesh government shifted the chief medical officer of Ujjain on Wednesday and asked the central government to send a team of experts to control the Covid epidemic in the city, government officials said. Madhya Pradesh is the second state after Gujarat to request the Centre’s help.

As per the state’s health department’s bulletin on Wednesday evening, Madhya Pradesh’s Covid tally rose to 3,138 with 89 new cases in the past 24 hours.

While Indore topped the Covid chart with 1,681 patients and 81 deaths, Ujjain, with 40 deaths among 184 patients in the district, had the highest death rate in the state. Another hot spot, Bhopal, has reported 605 positive cases so far and 40 deaths.

The state health bulletin did not report any new case or death from Ujjain. However, according to a health department official from Ujjain, 14 new cases and three more deaths were reported from the town

Ujjain’s chief medical and health officer Ujjain Ansuiya Gwalir was replaced with Dr ML Malviya. On Monday, collector Shashank Mishra was replaced with Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC) officer Ashish Singh.

State government officials said Madhya Pradesh health minister Narottam Mishra asked Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan to send a team of doctors from AIIMS, New Delhi, to Ujjain to study the problem and suggest remedial measures. As the Centre is yet to respond to the request, the state government sent a team of doctors from Indore to Ujjain.

Ujjain municipal corporation commissioner, Rishi Garg, said, “We are looking into all the aspects and making all out efforts to control the situation in Ujjain.”