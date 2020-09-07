With ‘Do not sit here’ stickers, no cash transactions Delhi Metro services resume with strict protocols

A large number of passengers are relieved as the services in the national capital resume, however, some are still scared to travel amid the Covid-19 crisis. (Photo: Sanjeev Verma/ Hindustan Times)

After being shut for 169 days due to Covid-19, Delhi Metro on Monday resumed its services while ensuring that social distancing norms were adhered to at several stations including Rajiv Chowk, one of the capital’s busiest interchange station.

The police force has been deployed outside the metro stations for crowd management. Barricades have been installed at the entrance gates of Rajiv Chowk metro stations to maintain social distancing.

“We have deployed police force at every metro station for crowd management and to ensure that people wear face masks and follow norms of social distancing,” said Atul Katiyar, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Delhi.

In phase 1, metro services will be resumed on Yellow Line connecting Samaypur Badli to Huda City Centre and Rapid Metro in Gurugram and the operating hours are 7 am to 11 am and 4 pm hours to 8 pm. Only the use of a Smart Card allowed for entry.

A large number of passengers are relieved as the services in the national capital resume, however, some are still scared to travel amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“I’ll be traveling to Gurugram. As of now, it is quite interesting to witness all the arrangements made by the government as the metro services have been resumed. It is going to be tough for all of us to travel amid the Covid-19 crisis. I hope everyone will follow the protocols issued by the government,” said Nawan, a commuter at Rajiv Chowk metro station.

“I have been spending much money on my travel since the metro services were put to a halt but it is a good initiative taken by the government to start the services again. Now I can save my time and money as well,” another commuter told ANI at Samaypur Badli metro station.

The “Do not sit here” stickers have also been fixed on alternate seats to maintain social distancing inside the metros.

“I am going for my duty and I am really happy that the metro service has been resumed. I had to face major problems while going to work earlier when the services were shut,” said a commuter traveling via Yellow Line.

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) has also resumed its services on the Aqua Line for the public from 7 am today.

“We are continuously making safe arrangements for the commuters here. We are checking their temperature, we also check if they have installed the Aarogya Setu app. Sanitisers and masks are also available here. Stickers have also been put fixed here to maintain social distancing,” said Ram Mohan Singh, Deputy Commissioner, 49th BN PAC, Gautambuddh Nagar.

The Home Ministry, in its Unlock 4 guidelines, gave a nod to the resumption of metro services from September 7 in a graded manner. The guidelines gave more relaxations in the restrictions enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19. The metro services were suspended in March due to Covid-19.

The DMRC had said that the carrying of Smart Card (with online recharge) was a must as tokens would not be available and all cash transactions would not be permitted, adding that it will not be providing services to stations that in containment zones for any given day in any of the states.